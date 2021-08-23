11 arrested in alleged 'witchcraft' incident

Those who have been arrested include Dinesh Shinde, Prakash Kotambe, Amol Shinde, Sugriv Shinde, Balaji Kamble, Govind Yerekar, Keshav Kamble, Madhav Telang, Datta Bhalerao, and Suraj Kamble. The offense under the section of 143, 147, 149, 325 and 242 of IPC. The offence was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by victim Panchkula Kamble by Jivti police. Considering the gravity of the incident, SDPO Sushilkumar Nayak is personally monitoring the situation and has deployed heavy police bandobast.

It may be mentioned here that alleging practicing witchcraft, Dinesh Shinde, Prakash Kotambe, Dadarao Kotambe, Amol Shinde were beating Shanta Kamble, Sahebrao Huke, Dhammshila Huke, Panchfula Huke, Shivraj Kable and Eknath Huke by tying their hands. After getting information the police reached the spot and saved the victims otherwise they would have lost their lives. API of Jivti Santosh Ambike has appealed to the people to maintain peace and don't follow blind faith.

