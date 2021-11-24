17 Hyderabad cyclists welcomed in city

The cycling mission was started on November 12, 2021 from Srinagar. The team is cycling an average distance of 200 kms daily. They arrived at Nagpur on Tuesday and started their ride from the Zero Mile on Wednesday morning. Their next halt will be Adilabad.

Mitesh Rambhia, Ashish Agrawal, Nurul Hak from Nagpur Runners and Riders welcomed the cyclists and flagged them from Zero Mile.

Prasad Tekumalla, a member of the support team said they plan to organise such rides every year and create awareness about fitness and pollution.