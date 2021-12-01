18 shooters for nationals

Nagpur, Nov 1

As many as 18 shooters from Orange City Sports Shooting Club are going to participate in the 64 th National Shooting Championship which is going to be held at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh till December 10. Those who have been selected include Yashaditya Tamgadge, Aryan Yadav, Aditya Jagtap, Nikil Sarkar, Madhur Pendhari, Ayush Sambare, Shawari Pakhale, Kanak Jaiswal, Ajisha Michael, Sejal Pise, Ajinkya Bhosle, Arnavi Khobragade, Ronit Borkute and Anil Pande.

All the shooters are being trained under the guidance of coach Anil Pande who is also going to participate in the championship

President of the club Dilshad Ibrahim and vice-president Kanchan Choudhary, have wished best luck to the shooters.