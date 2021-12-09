24 teams to participate RPCL-6

The winners besides the trophy will receive Rs. Two Lakhs as prize money while runners up will get Rs. One Lakh only.

Individual awards including man-of-the-match for each game will also be handed over to respective winning players. Best batsman, bowler, Man of the series will also be a special award. Individual awards/gift vouchers etc will also be a major attraction of this event.

The Managing committee comprising has been formed for the smooth conduction of the tournament. The tournament will be formally inaugurated on Friday at 6. 00 pm at the hands corporator Vicky Kukreja and PI Vaibhav Yadavunder under the chairmanship of RPCL chairman Kodumal Dhanrajani and in the presence of St Ursula principal Rachna S. Singh, former principal of Bishop Coton School Lillian J. Makasare, principal of Gurunanak College of Pharmacy Ittadwar and others.

The first match will be played between Sai Eleven at Blossom Star after the opening ceremony. The second match will be played between Umar XI Akola and Star Boys Bhilgaon. Further RPCL – Corporate League Season – 3 will also commence from the second week of December. Eight teams will be part of RPCL – Corporate League Season 3 which will be played on league cum knock–out basis.