26 cyclists ride 200km successfully

Nagpur, Nov 29

As many as 26 riders, including two women, completed a 200km BRM organised by Nagpur Randonneurs on Sunday.

BRMs a.k.a. brevets are long-distance checkpoint rides to be completed in an allotted time. organized under the aegis of Audax India, a 200km BRM is to be completed in 13.5 hours, 300 in 20, 400 in 27 and 600 km in 40 hours.

Twenty-eight riders – 25 men and 3 women -- from Nagpur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Amravati and Bangalore registered for and started the Sunday BRM. Of these, 26 finished. The brevet, which started at Samvidhan Square at 5.30 am, went to Talegaon on Amravati Road and ended at Meetha Neem Dargah.

Abdul Abid Qureshi and Sunil Junghare of Chandrapur, Liyakat Hussain and Suresh Bhusange of Yavatmal, Harshal Sawale of Amravati, Amitabh Bhattacharjee of Bangalore and Ajay, Atul, Swati and Pushkar Kulkarni, Dheeraj Mahadik, Bhushan Vaswani, Malinath Koli, Aniket Jha, Tanmay Parkhi, Prachi Kukde, Narendra Pahade, Rakesh Naidu, Mukul Bhende, Devesh Tiwari, Pradeep Yadav, Ashish Panchmatia, Rajesh Chansoriya, Vishal Chati, Dharmapal Fulzele and Ramanprakash Naktode of Nagpur completed the brevet in the allotted time to earn the coveted title of a Randonneur. Randonneurs Vikas Patra, Amol Ramteke, Yogesh Dapurkar and Mangesh Pahade provided volunteer support.

Nagpur Randonneurs has laid out an elaborate fair of brevets and 100-150km brevet populaires in the 2021-22 calendar. Registration for all BRMs and BPs has been already opened for riders to plan their brevet calendar well.

Immediately are a 300km BRM on December 19 and a 100km BP (dubbed The Santa Ride) over the Christmas weekend. To register, log on to audaxindia.in.