2853 participating in CENSPORTS 2021

Nagpur, Aug 9

CENSPORTS 2021, an annual interschool sports meet hosted by Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass began on Sunday virtually. The function was telecast live on Youtube.

Due to safety concerns arising as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Censports is being conducted on a virtual platform. This has enabled Censports to acquire an international reach. This year the participation in Censports has been at a record high with 3787 entries of 2853 contestants from 361 schools in the nine-day long event. Chess, karate (kata), speedcubing, yoga will be conducted with sports quiz as a new addition. The first round of sporting events begins Monday. Censports was officially declared open by the Director of Centre Point Group of Schools Radhika Rajwade. In her address Rajwade wished participants all the best. She also appreciated the enthusiasm on part of the staff for organising the event and on the participants for taking up the challenge of online sports. To mark the commencement of Censports, the founder principal and advisor of Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass, Radhika Mehra, principal Perveen Cassad, vice-principal, Bhakti Bobde, HOD Sports Department, CPS, AR and Chetak Khedikar released the balloons. Head coach and director of the Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy Nikhil Kanetkar joined in to motivate the participants by sharing his valuable experiences with the contenders. Rajeev Balakrishnan, who had represented India in the 2000 Summer Olympics also graced the occasion. The school choir sang a motivational melody to lift the spirits of the participants. Executive Director of Centre Point Group of Schools Mukta Chatterjee wished the participants the very best and acknowledged the efforts taken by the school and the organisers for conducting Censports online. The function concluded with Dignitaries marking the commencement of Censports, a vote of thanks.