300 participating in All India Rapid Chess Tourney

organised by Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation on December 4 and 5 at G H Raisoni Institute of Engineering & Technology, Shraddha Park, Near MIDC Police Station, Hingna has evoked good response as more than 300 players have confirmed their participation.

Grandmaster Debasis Das, National Rapid Champion and IM Anwesh Upadhayaya, IM Sammed Shete , IM Ravi Teja S, IM Neelash Saha, IM Kushager Krishnater ,IM Harikrishnan , FM Sauravh Kherdekar, FM Akash Thakur , FM Suyog Wagh, FM Senthil Maran , FM Sohan Phadke, WFM Srishti Pandey, Candidate Master Kushagra Mohan have Confirmed their entries for this mega event from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Telangana , Andhra Pradesh ,Tamil Nadu ,Odisha ,Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and entire Maharashtra . With such overwhelming response from all over the Country organising chairman Bhushan Shriwas has decided to host State and National level Chess Tournament in future.

MLA and MCA president Parinay Fuke and former MP Ajay Sancheti will inaugurate the tournament. President of Chess Association Nagpur Nishant Gandhi and tournament committee member S S Soman will also grace the occasion.

The prize distribution ceremony will be graced by Dayashankar Tiwari, vice-president of MCA Girish Vyas (Vice President) and GHRIET director Dr. Vivek Kapur/

Secretary) Of Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation Bhushan Shriwas is working hard for the success of the tournament. Project head Dr. Mrinalini Naik and Amit Gandhare of Raisoni Group have extended their cooperation for the tournament.

A recognized team of arbiters headed by International Arbiter Promodraj Moree will conduct and monitor the tournament.