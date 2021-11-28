Abhishek's late goal in Nagpur Academy victory

Nagpur, Nov 28

Riding on Abhishek Doifode's late goal Nagpur Academy to pipped SECR (HQ) 2-1 in the ongoing JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Sunday.

Trailing by 1-0 till 90th minute, it appeared that the railmen would walk away with a victory Nagpur Academy slammed two goals within a span of five minutes and scripted stunning victory. Thanks to Sabir Qureshi who first equalised the score in the 90th minute. The forward headed the ball on the right wing pass by Amir Khan into the box to bring jubilation in Nagpur Academy camp.

After an equaliser, both the teams made lot of efforts to score the winning goal. In the dying minutes. Nagpur Academy earned a penalty kick when Arsuad Ghanchi rushed inside the d area by kicking the ball and Railway's defender Ramchandra jumped on him. As a result match referee awarded a penalty to Nagpur Acadmey. Abhishek Doifode made no mistake and perfectly converted it into a winning goal. struck and hogged he limelight.

Earlier during an injury-time of the first half, Nitin Kotulwar put SECR ahead . During the proceedings match referee cautioned two Nagpur Academy players Abhishek Doifode (48th min) and Naushad Akhtar(90 5 th min). Apart from them SE Railways four players including Shrikant Naidu (24th min), Akif Faraz (35th min), P.Tushar (60th) min )and Shubhank Mannerwar (88th min) were also warned.

On Monday, Ansar Club will take on Big Ben at 2.30 pm at the same venue.