Aditya Tata Cars launches Tiago NRG

Nagpur, Aug 7

Aditya Tata Cars launched the all-new Tiago NRG in Nagpur on Saturday.

Customer service manager, TML Sonal Kumar, and Madhav Pophali from SBI car loans, were also present on the occasion. The NRG variant of the car comes with bold cladding all around and a dual-tone paint scheme.

The car gets 7-inch infotainment system with 8 speaker and comes with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The car has a keyless entry with engine push start as well as rear parking sensors and auto fold ORVMs. The car comes with 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP and will be available in four attractive colours Foresta Green, Fire Red, Snow White and Cloud Grey.

The car is available across Aditya Tata Cars (ATC) dealerships with price startign at Rs6,57,400 (ex-showroom). More infomratioin can be obtained from Aditya Tata Cars, Dhantoli- 8447179296.