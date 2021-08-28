Advocate XI drub MRCC 8 wickets

Nagpur, Aug 28

Advocate XI drubbed MRCC by the huge margin of eight wickets in the Guzder League Twenty-20 Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) at Civil Lines Stadium, here on Saturday.

Batting first MRCC scored 153 for 8 in 20 overs Thanks to middle-order batsman Nayan Chavan who hammered 73 in 52 balls hitting nine boundaries. Piyush Khope (19) and Shubham Patil (14) were other scorers.

For Advocate XI Nachiket Parande, Yadvendra Tembhare and Robin Singh got two wickets each.

In reply riding on Vaibhav's half century (51b, 31b, 6x4, 2x6) some fabulous knocks by Abhishek Pathak (46, 23b, 6x4, 3x6) and Pawan Chandel (41, 33b, 6x4, 1x6) Advocate XI achieved the target losing just two wickets in 16.2 overs.

In another match, Lipton Cricket Club recorded seven-wicket victory over Reshimbagh Gymkhana. Batting first Reshimbagh were bundled out for a paltry 107 in 19,3 overs. After the failure of top-order batsmen tailender Mohnish Kurve (32, 18b, 3x4, 2x8) showed some resistance and helped the team to cross the 100-run mark. For Lipton, Atharva Deshpande (3 for 17) was the most successful bowlers. He was well supported by Lalit Yadav (3 for 8), Prerit Agrawal (2 for 15) and Aniruddha Choudhary(2 for 13).

In reply, Lipton achieved the target losing three wickets in 16.1 overs. Akshay Dullarwar top-scored with 36 whereas Tushar Kadu contributed 29.

for Reshimbagh Kashif Anwa r(2 for 20) was the main wicket taker.

On Sunday Indian Gymkhana will play Lipton Cricket Club at 9 a.m. followed by an encounter between Navniketan and Advocate Xi at 1.30 p.m.