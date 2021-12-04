Adwait Manohr takes charge as VCA chief

Nagpur, Dec4

Adv Adwait Manohar, the son of former ICC chief Adv. Shashank Manohar took the charge as the president of Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) president during 87th Annual General Body Meeting on Saturday.

Adv..Anand Jaiswal was in the chair and welcomed the members. After paying homage to the departed members of VCA since the last AGM, various agendas, as per the notice, were adopted. Prominent among the members present was Adv Shashank Manohar, former President of Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Jaiswal thanked the members and his Executive Committee for their successful term and said that VCA during this period has won nine BCCI tournaments and were runners-up in two.

The House unanimously elected the executive body for the next three years 2021 to 2024:

President - Adv.Adwait Manohar, Vice President - Dr.Avinash Deshmukhm, Secretary- Hemant Gandhi, Jt.Secretary: Sharad Padhye, Treasurer - Arjun Phatak, Executive Committee member - Adv.Anand Deshpande, VCA Representative to BCCI - .Parimal Vaidya.

Selectors (Senior) Men: Suhas Phadkar, Chandrashekhar Atram, Naim Razzaque

Selectors (Junior) Men: Manoj Gogte, P.Vivek and Ruchit Bhalla

Selectors (Women): Nlima Sonkamble, Aparna Saha and Seema Katakwar