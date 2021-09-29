AICF unveils 'Chess for Everyone' project

Nagpur, Sept 29

As reported by Lokmat Times in its September 25 issue under the headline 'Big boost for state chess fraternity', the All India Chess Federation (AICF) will roll out its 'Chess for Everyone' project to take the game to the grassroots level from the first week of November.

Such decision was taken during an annual general body meeting of the association at Jaipur. Lokmat Times was the first to report this positive development.

According to AICF, the project is to train persons who are interested in taking up chess arbiter/tournament organiser roles as well as to organise coaching camps for chess players online.

The Indian chess body said each district chess association can enroll two boys and two girls (standard rating below 1600) for this free programme spread over six days.

As regards the training programme for arbiter and chess tournament organiser, each district can enroll two candidates (preferably one male and one female for arbiter training) for the 30-hour programme, including an objective exam spread over 4/5 days to cover all the aspects.

On successful completion, the candidates will be awarded National Arbiter/National Organiser title as the case may be.

The fee will be Rs 500 for each candidate and there will be a 50 per cent concession for participants from Northeast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the AICF said.

According to AICF, interested candidates should send their applications through their respective state associations for enrolment with their details.

The last date for submission of the list to AICF is October 10.

Talking to Lokmat Times the secretary of Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA) KK Barat said, “ We are aware about this programme. We will definitely send the entry to Maharashtra Chess Association before the deadline.”