AIIMS opens forensic museum exhibit gallery

Nagpur, Aug 6

The department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), opened its state of art ‘Museum- Exhibit Gallery’. The museum was inaugurated by director & CEO of AIIMS Nagpur, Maj Gen (Dr) Vibha Dutta SM.

Professor & HoD of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology and medical superintendent AIIMS, Dr Manish Shrigiriwar, welcomed and apprised about the ‘Museum- Exhibit Gallery’ to all the dignitaries.

The museum is first of its kind which is dedicated to medical education at AIIMS Nagpur. Museum- Exhibit Gallery have different section pertaining to various medico-legal issues. It contains wet specimens, poison samples, weapons, LED photo frames, medico-legal photos, charts and models. It will serve as a center of guidance for students seeking medico-legal knowledge, medical officer, police officer and judiciary all over Central India.

Dr Mrunal Phatak & other senior doctors including Dr Mandar Sane & Dr Harshal Thube were present at the event.