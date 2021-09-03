Akash is only player from Vidarbha to play in PKL 2021

Nagpur, Sept 3

These days youth from Mohadi in Bhandara district Akash Pikalmunde is on cloud nine as he has been auctioned for a whopping Rs 17 lakh by the defending champions Bengal Warriors for Pro- Kabaddi League 2021 season.. After a two-year corona virus-enforced break, the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to get underway in December.

Former RTM Nagpur University player Akash who has represented Vidarbha in five nationals is the only player from the region who will play in PKL for this season. Earlier this honour went to Shashank Wankhede and Shubham Palkar. His consistent performance at the national level was mainly instrumental in his selection.

Talking to Lokmat Times after his auction two days back, Akash who has represented RTM Nagpur University on five occasions said, “It is good that I got an opportunity to play in one of the glamorous kabaddi events. The selection was expected as I have been performing consistently at national-level. An amount of Rs 17 lakh is very big for a kabaddi player. Since kabaddi is my life I will spend the entire amount on my kabaddi career,” he said.

Coached by his father himself Akash earlier made four attempts for his selection in PKL. Finally this season he got an opportunity to prove his talent. “ Since childhood, I have been playing kabaddi. My father who is a retired lineman from MSEDCL has produced several players in his club at Mohadi. He is the main source behind the inspiration,” he said.

Akash had played for MSEDCL on one year contract and his Air India contract has already come to an end and in next month it is expected to be renewed.

About PKL auction Akash said, “ I followed all the proceedings on App. My auction started with Rs 10 lakh and finally ended on Rs 17 lakh. I am thankful to the president of Vidarbha Kabaddi Association Jitu Thakur for giving me an opportunity”, he said.

It may be mentioned here that Warriors had clinched their first title in 2019 with a win over Dabang Delhi. Maninder Singh-led strong Bengal squad has added Iranian defender Abozar Mohajer Mighani to the side for Rs 30.50 lakh. The overseas defender, who was a part of the Telugu Titans, was the most expensive buy for the Warriors this season.