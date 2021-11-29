Akhtar's brace in Ansar victory

Nagpur, Nov 29

Riding on Shorab Akhtar's brace Ansar Sporting Club defeated Big ben 4-2 in the JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground here on Monday.

Ansar had an upper hand right from the beginning. They were leading by 3-0 in the first half itself. In the 7th minute, Owais opened the scoring on the pass of Shorab Akhtar. Twenty minutes later Shorab Akhtar increased the lead by netting a beautiful goal from 30 yards. With few moments remaining for the break, Akhtar scored his second goal on the right-wing pass of Mushtajab.

Thus Ansar took a convincing lead in the first half.

In the second half, Abhinav Jickar kicked the ball from 40 yards directly into the box and thus reduced the parity for Big Ben. Three minutes later Rahul Virmani netted second goal for Big Ben on the pass of Tilak giving dodge to the goalkeeper.

In the 68th minute, Mohammad Rizwan scored four goal for Ansar and sealed the fate of opponent

During the proceedings, Sharique Nadeed of Ansar was cautioned in the 87th minute. Prior to that in the very seventh minute,Abhinav Jichkar and then Mohit Waghmare(60th min) of

On Tuesday, MOIL XI will take on Young Muslim Football Club at 2.30 pm at the same venue.