Aman, Bezonbagh win football titles

Nagpur, Aug14

Aman and Bezonbagh teams won the title in Zhund Football Tournament organised by Krida Vikas Sanstha (Slum Soccer) at various city venues.

Eight teams participated in the match. The first match was played near Kasapur Lawn School Mosque, In the final Arman defeated Unique Club. Also the second match was played at Lahanoji Nagar NIT Ground in which Bezonbagh team recorded a victory over Ansari. Krida Vikas Sanstha (Slum Soccer) founders Vijay Barse, Milind Sontakke, Amit Fulzhale, S li, Rajesh Yerawade and Umesh Deshmukh were present on the occasion.Organisers Amit Shinde, Umesh Deshmukh, Avinash Machale, Arpan Shinde, Robaj Ansari, Iqbal Ansari, Afsar Ansarik, Pankaj Badole, Tejas Mendhe and Suraj Paswan worked hard for the success of the competition.