AMCA merged with MCA, MLC Fuke elected president

Nagpur, Sept.2

The long-lasting battle in chess has come to an end with the merger of All Marathi Chess (AMCA) Association in the parent body Maharashtra Chess Association during an extraordinary general body meeting of Maharashtra Chess Association.

The Lokmat Times in its June 4 issue had already reported that AMCA was all set to merge with MCA. MLC Dr. Parinay Fuke was elected as a president and Siddharth Mayur as working president unopposed by all the members present in the meeting of the Maharashtra Chess Association. Anil Tade was appointed as a chief legal advisor for MCA. In this meeting, 27 districts out of 36 districts have been recommended for affiliation by the Maharashtra Chess Association. As president of MCA Siddharth ji Mayur had tendered his resignation from the post of the president there was an need and urgency to appoint new president, working president and to affiliate concerned district units so this meeting was called online. On January 4, after heavy court battles, current body was formed in the All India Chess Federation, where Sanjay Kapoor and Bharat Singh Chauhan group emerged as a winner. Then AICF has given affiliation to Maharashtra Chess Association to work as an official working body for chess in Maharashtra state. The President of AMCA declared in this meeting of AICF that AMCA will be merged into Maharashtra Chess Association and there will be only one chess association in the state of Maharashtra. For the betterment of chess. Naresh Sharma from AICF was the observer for this online meeting of Maharashtra Chess Association and secretary of AICF Bharat Singh Chauhan was a special invitee and guiding force for this meeting, they both praised this initiative from both associations to work together and set aside all clashes for the betterment of players in Maharashtra state. fformer President of State association Ashok Jain, vice president Aniruddha Deshpande, Girish Chitale, senior vice president Grandmaster Abhijit Kunte were present in the meeting. Secretary of MCA . Niranjan ji Godbole submitted audit reports to the EOGM and presented the annual report and important achievements by players in past few months.