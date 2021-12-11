Amma FC participating in WIFA women's Football League

Nagpur, Dec 12

A total of 11 teams from Maharashtra including Nagpur's AmaFC will be competing for the top honours in the WIFA Women’s Football League qualifying tournament, which is scheduled to commence at the Cooperage Football ground, from Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Four Mumbai teams – PIFA, Kenkre FC, India Rush, and Footie First, will be seen in action. The other participating teams are Snigmay FC and Krida Prabodhini, both from Pune, FC Kolhapur City, Pacangan FC, Satara, Amma FC, Nagpur, S.P. Football Academy, Thane, and Next Sports Academy, Palghar. The winner of the WIFA WFL will qualify for the AIFF Indian Women’s Football League 2021-2022.

