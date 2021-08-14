Aniruddha's efforts go in vain as North Down lose final

Despite former Vidarbha batsman Aniruddha Chore scoring half-century, North Down lost to CIYMS by 127 runs in Gallagher Challenge Cup final match at Belfast in Ireland on Friday.

Batting first CIYMS scored 269 for eight in 50 overs.

In reply, North Down were all out for 142 in 35.1 overs. Chore who was instrumental in taking North Down to the final after ten years played a brilliant knock of 54 hitting five boundaries in 72 balls. But h didn't get support from other ends.