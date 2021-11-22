Another Manohar to head VCA

Nagpur, nov 22

As expected Adwait Manohar was unanimously elected as the president of Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) whereas Hemant Gandhi will be the new secretary.

After Adv. VR Manohar and former ICC president Adv. Shashank Manohar, Adwait will be another member of the Manohar family who will head the VCA, known as one of the richest cricketing bodies in the country. Hemant Gandhi has been elevated as secretary from joint secretary post.

As per the election notice and schedule of elections, Monday was the day for acceptance & scrutiny of nomination forms. Election officer JS Sahari scrutinised the nomination forms received and found them to be valid and accepted them. Tuesday is the last date for withdrawal of nominations till 2 pm. However, all have been elected unanimously as no other candidates filled the nomination forms.

It can be mentioned here that as per Lodha Committee recommendations Adv Anand Jaiswal Prashant Vaidya, Parimal Vaidya, Murali Pantula, and Hemant Gandhi Joint Secretary have completed five years in a row as office-bearers and have to make way for fresh set of administrators.

Nominations

President: Adwait Manohar, Vice President: Avinash Deshmukh, Secretary: Hemant Gandhi

joint secretary: Sharad Padhye, Treasurer: Arjun Phatak, Executive Committee Member: Anand Deshpande.

Senior Selectors: Suhas Phadkar, Chandrashekhar Atram and Naim Razzaque

Junior Selectors: Manoj Gogte, P Vivek and Ruchit Bhalla

Women Selectors: Nilima Sonkamble, Aparna Saha and Seema Katakwar.