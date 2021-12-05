Ansar derail SECR 1-0

After playing a barren first half, Shorabh Akhter scored an all-important goal in the 60th minute on the pass of Rizwan. The victory would have been much comprehensive had Shorabh and Rizwan not missed golden chances. Their opponent also wasted some good opportunities.

In the 16th minute, match referee cautioned Shorab Akhtar for his rough tackle.

On Monday, Nagpur Blues will play Big Ben at 2.30 pm at the same venue.