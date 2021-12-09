Ansari's triple strike in YMFC's huge win

Nagpur, Dec 9

Karman Ansari's triple strike propelled last year's runners-up Young Muslim Football Club (YMFC) into a 4-0 victory over Rabbani Club in the ongoing JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Thursday.

YMFC were leading by 2-0 in the first half. In the 14th minute, Kamran Ansari put them ahead on the right win pass of Sagar Kose. During the injury time of the first half once again Ansari struck surprising the rival defenders.

In the second half also YMFC dominated the proceedings. On the other hand, Rabbani Club players looked off coloured. in the 52nd minute, Fahad Junaid increased the lead 3-0 on the pass of Shahrukh. The third goal for Kamran came in the 83rd minute. He powerfully blasted the ball from the top of the d area that directly landed into the box. During the proceedings, Amran Tammaskar was cautioned for his rough play.

On Friday defending champion Rahul Club will lock horns with MOIL XI at 2.30 pm.