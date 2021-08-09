Anushree ,Starina excel in sqay nationals

Anushree Vishwakarma and Straina Patel, two ace karatekas of Centre Point School, Katol Road, after giving a scintillating performance in the Sqay Artistic State Championship, moved up to perform with perfection in the SQAY Artistic National Championship 2021.

The events held at the national level were conducted on a virtual platform recently. The event was organszed by the SQAY Association of India and had participants from nine States of the country. There were four referees from different states to judge the participant's performance in the different categories.

In the Under-11 category Anushree, with her agility and skill impressed the referees and bagged two silver medals in the K1 and Artistic events.

Straina’s performance was also praiseworthy and she was placed fifth in the K2 Under-14 category.

The coach, Yugant Ugale and the CPSKR sports department congratulated the two participants.

Principal, CPSKR Shilpee Ganguly commended the Karatekas on their skill, stamina and success.