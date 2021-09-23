APMC election becomes interesting

Nagpur, Sept 23

The Kalamna Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) elections to be held after a long gap of nine years has become interesting as almost all the political parties have jumped into the fray.

September 24 is the last date for form distribution and submission. Till September 23, 121 forms were sold and 27 have submitted the same. The last day (Sept 24) will witness a rush for form submission.

It ssems that all the political parties are geared up to grab the power in APMC. After high court's directions, the Kalamna APMC elections are being conducted and prominent political parties including Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Congress and Shiv Sena have jumped into the fray. They are preparing to field their own panels. Only on September 24, all the pictures will become clear. The sources said all the political parties are chalking out strategies to win the election. The nomination forms distribution started on September 20 and so far 121 forms have been sold. It includes 27 on first day, 44 second, 28 third and 22 of fourth day. Apart from it the candidates submitted one form on Wednesday and 26 on Thursday. It comprises 11 in a general category, three women, one OBC and two in VJNT category. In Grampanchayat constituency, six in a general category, two in OBC and two in the economically backward category have submitted the form.

Five candidates each have submitted the forms in In Aditya-traders and porters categories. The election will be held on October 23 and on next day it will become clear who will rule APMC for five years.