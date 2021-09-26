Asian Games medalist para rower Jyoti struggling for funds

Nilesh Deshpande

Nagpur, Sept 26

Although the Indian athletes displayed fabulous performance in Tokyo Paralympics by clinching 19 medals, some para-athletes are still struggling to get basic facilities. The para rower and the bronze medalist in Asian Games 2019 Jyoti Rdheshyam Gaderiya is a classic example of it.

Jyoti who hails from Dongargaon in Mohadi taluka of Bhandara district is dreaming to win the gold medal for the country when she will participate in Asian Championship and Asian Games which are slated for the next year but today she is running from pillar post to get the funds for her regular practice and equipment. The lack of funds may deprive her to represent India once again. Therefore she has appealed to the people to help her financially so that she can fulfill her dream.

Talking to Lokmat Times Jyoti said, “ I am struggling to manage the funds for my training and requirement. I have approached almost all the politicians of the district but of no use. How can I will be able to represent India without practice”, she said.

Jyoti said if she managed to collect the required funds then she will immediately start her practice at Nashik. It may be mentioned here that six years ago, an accident deprived her of one of her legs, but she regained her composure and won a bronze medal in the Asian Games 2019. Jyoti who belongs to a poor family injured in a road accident in 2016 and was then admitted to the hospital. The doctor advised her to have her leg amputated, her leg had to be amputated.

Even though her leg was amputated, she never lost her hope and courage. With determination and self-confidence, she decided to live a normal life and make her parents proud. She got selected for Asian Rowing Championship in 2019. She took the training of rowing from Vikal Sarve in Army Rowing Institute Finally all her hard work paid off the Indian team won a bronze medal in Asian Games 2019 that took place in South Korea. Jyoti is now preparing for another international championship and for that she requires Rs. 3 lakh that will be incurred for training expenses and for the purchase of necessary equipment and gear. Those who want to help Jyoti can contact her on mobile no. 8208581753