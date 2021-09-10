Atithi Devo Bhava: Invaluable tradition of Indian culture

A galaxy of Jain sadhvis and saints including Tela Tapa Aaradhika Chandanbala Ma Sa, the disciple of Rashtrasant Acharya Samrat Gurudev Anandrishi Ma Sa, Padmavati Ma Sa, Charupragya M.S., Suryavandana M.C., Shasanavandana Ma Sa., Vitarag Vandana Thana-6 are giving direction to the devotees during the Chaturmas.

Delivering a religious discourse on the topic of Atithi Devo Bhava on Friday, Sadhvi Padmavati M.S. said that Atithi Devo Bhava is an invaluable tradition of Indian culture. According to Jinshashan, the religion of peace, non-violence, non-attachment, and non-absolutism, guest fasting is considered the best. Sadhvi spoke about the modern environment. It is due to the circumstances of the changing era that the man has become so busy that he has forgotten to respect and think well of others. The house where there is hospitality is always full of wealth and prosperity.

In the series of penance, 14 fasts of Pradeep Ranka, 16 fasts of Shobha Jain, 8 fasts of Gautam Lunavat, 7 fasts of Madhav Golaik have been completed on Friday. From the 50 days of Chandanbala Ma Sa Upwas-Ambil penance continues non-stop. Padmavati Ma Sa. and Charupragya Ma Sa and. The Vardhaman-Aymbil penance has been performing Ekasana and penance for two and a half years. The convener of Shri Vardhman Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh and Shramana Sangh Nagpur has appealed to the Shravak to do religious meditation, sadhna-aradhana and worship on the occasion of Samvatsari Mahaparva on Saturday, September 11.