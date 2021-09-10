Avni excels in 'The Linguist' contest

Nagpur, Sept 10

The Universal School hosted the 11th chapter of the inter-school competition - "The Linguist - A Language Extravaganza''. The event was conducted with an aim to promote the importance of literature for it continues to play a pivotal role in education, even in our technology-driven world. Around 190 participants across 20 schools from India participated in the online event. Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass' student Avni Dhawankar of class 10 was among the children participating in this national level competition. Avni performed a mono act wherein she essayed the role of Ophelia from Willam Shakespeare's renowned drama Hamlet. Her rendition articulated victory! It won applause from the judges as well as other participants. Avni was declared the recipient of the first prize!The founder principal and advisor Radhika Mehra, principal Perveen Cassad, vice-principal, Bhakti Bobde and Ruchita Raut congratulated the young linguist and wished her the best in her endeavours.