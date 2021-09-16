Ayush for world skating championship

Ayush Meshram, a skater of Nagpur District Roller Skating Association and member of Prime Skating Club has been selected in the Indian Inline Hockey team for the 2021 Inline Hockey World Championship, Roccaraso Abruzzo, Italy which will conclude on September 19. Ayush is a 3rd-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Physical Education from Jyotibha College of Physical Education and has participated in 8 State Championships under the Skating Association of Maharashtra and School Games Federation of India (SGFI) winning two silvers, one bronze, and five gold medals in total. Ayush has also represented Maharashtra in three Roller Skating Nationals under the Roller Skating Federation of India in Senior Men Inline Hockey Championship. Ayush has been training under NDRSA secretary Dr.Upendra Varma since 2016. President Shabbir Vali, vice-president Adv Sachin Sambre and all the committee members of Nagpur District Roller Skating Association, principal Jyotiba College of Physical Education Dr.Vijay Datarkar Dr. Surendra Tiwari, and Dr.Rajesh Raut have congratulated Ayush for his achievement.