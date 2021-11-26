Badal shines as Rahul blank Nagpur Blues 2-0

Badal Soren played an important role in Rahul Club victory by scoring all two goals.Rahul were leading by 1-0 in the first half. In the very fourth minute, Soren shocked the opponent by scoring early goal. Soren shoot the ball on the pass of VelerianPaul from centre line. Rival goalie tried to save but the ball touched his hand and landed into the box.

After a change of ends, Nagpur Blues tried their best to restore the parity but in vain. The result would have been different had Aditya and Shobit Harde not missed the chances.In the 80th minute, Soren once again found the net. He took the advantage of lack of coordination between Nagpur Blues defender and blasted the ball into the box.During the proceedings, two Rahul Club players Velerian Paul (23rd min) and Aabid Sheikh (88th min) were cautioned. Aditya Chandane (20th min) and Sahzad Khan (25th min) of Blues were also warned.

On Saturday, Rabbani Club will take on Qidwai at 2.30 pm at the same venue.