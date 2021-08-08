Bajaj, Singh emerge joint leaders

Nagpur, Aug8

Dishank Bajaj and Saksam Singh emerged joint leaders with 7.5 points each at the end of the ninth round of Late Umesh Panbude Benefit Weekend Online Blitz Tournament 2021 organised by Nagpur District Chess Association through the platform of "Lichess.org".

Total 46 players have participated in the tournament. This tournament is conducted under the supervision of IA Pravin Pantawane, IA Swapnil Bansod and IA Deepak Chavan. The result will be intimated after two days after getting the anti-cheating report.

Results round 9

Dishank Bajaj (7.5) drew with Saskam Singh (7.5), Arnay Deogade (7) bt Kaustav Barat (6), Suhan Deshpande (6) lost to Ayush Rateke (7), Sumedh Ramteke (6) lost to Shraddha Bajjaj (6), Muktanand Prndsey (60 bt Akshay Laddhad (5).