Bapuna Cup: First day play washed out

.Anand Jaiswal in his speech thanked the Bapuna Group for their support to the game for the last 25 years and hoped that this long lasting relationship with VCA will continue.

.Prashant Vaidya in his speech appreciated the participation of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh teams and said that Bapuna Cup is a platform for the players to prepare themselves for the upcoming BCCI tournaments.

A minute's silence was observed in memory of Shiraz Gimi, who was the spirit and the motivating force behind the Bapuna Cup over the last 25 years. Hemant Gandhi proposed a vote of thanks.