Bapuna Cup from tomorrow, five teams to participate

Nagpur, Sept 18

Vidarbha Cricket Association is organising the 25th edition of the Bapuna Cup T20 Tournament from September 20 to 27.

The Bapuna Cup was not hosted last year due to the pandemic situation but with the improvement in the situation and announcement of BCCI cricket calendar, VCA will be hosting the prestigious Bapuna Cup tournament this year.

Since the BCCI tournaments for senior men commences with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament to be played from October 27 to November 9 the Bapuna Cup Tournament will enable VCA cricketers to get back into their groove for the T-20 format.

The tournament will be inaugurated on Monday at 8:30 am at VCA Civil Lines ground at the hands of the Director of Bapuna Group Jamashp Bapuna and president Parheez Gimi. The five participating teams include Bapuna XI, Dinshaw XI, VCA Colts XI, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association and Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh.

VCA teams

Bapuna XI: Siddhesh Wath, Atharva Taide, Apoorv Wankhede, Tushar Gil, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (C), Akshay Karnewar, Sooraj Rai, Siddhsh Neral, Lalit YAdav, Akshay Wakhare, Harsh Dubey, Kshitij Dahiya, Aditya Thakare and Ankush Wakode

Dinshaw's XI: R Sanjay, Akshay Kolhar, Shalabh Shrivasava, Shubham Dubey, Jitesh Sharma (C), Kushal Pimpalkar, Ravi Jangid, Aditya Sarwate, Nachiket Bhute, Shubham Kapshe, Suniket Bingewar, Akshay Agrawal, Rajneesh Gurbani and Rishabh Rathod.

VCA Colts XI: Aniruddha Chaudhary, Mandar Mahalle, Nayan Chavan, Mohit Kale (C), Saurabh Thubrikar, Yash Kadamm, Akshay Dullarwar, Bhalchandra Chauhan, Parth Rekhade, Nachiket Parande, Dushant Tekan, Gaurav Dhoble, Hardik Verma, Praful Hinge and Varun Palandurkar