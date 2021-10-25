Baroda beat Vidarbha by six wickets

Nagpur, Oct 25

Baroda senior defeated their Vidarbha counterparts by six wickets in the Twenty-20 practice match on Sunday.

Batting first Vidarbha scored 128 for six in 20 overs. Shubham Dubey top-scored with 41 in 32 balls hitting two boundaries and two sixes. Yash Rathod (19), Darshan Nalkande (20*, 12b, 2x6) were other scorers.

For Baroda, Baba Khan, Chintal Gandhi and Bhargav Bhat got two wickets each.

In reply, Baroda achieved the target losing four wickets in 16.4 overs Middle order batsman Shivalik played an unbeaten knock of 36 in 29 balls hitting two sixes and two fours. Shashwat Rawat (29, 18b, 6x4) and Vishnu Solanki (21, 12b, 3x4, 1x6) too batted well and contributed to the victory.

For Vidarbha, Akshay Wakhare, Parth Rekhade and Yash Thakur and Atharva Taide were chipped in with one wicket each.

Earlier in the first match, Vidarbha defeated Baroda by three wickets.. Batting first Baroda scored 155 for six in 20 overs. In reply, Vidarbna achieved the target losing seven wickets in 19.5 overs. Thanks to captain Ashay Wadkar who slammed 53 in 44 balls hitting six boundaries. Apoorva Wankhede (34, 21b,6x4) and Jitesh Sharma (25, 19b, 2x4, 1x6) ably supported him and ensured the victory.

The third league match will be played on Tuesday.