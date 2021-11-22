Bhise, Chaterjee shine in NCA's huge victory

Satish Bhise and Agranya Chaterjee scored half-centuries as NCA defeated Reshimbagh Gymkhana by seven wickets in the ongoing Dr Krishnakumar Memorial Under-13 Floodlight Cricket Tournament organised by Dr Ambedkar College Sports Academy (DACSA) at Deekshabhoomi ground, here on Monday.

Batting first, Reshimbagh Gymkhana scored 156 for 7 in 25 overs. Opener Aryan Nagpure played an unbeaten knock of 72 in 72 balls hitting eight boundaries and two sixes.

Tailender Atharva Sawan remained not out on 21 whereas Sanay Shende contributed 16.

For NCA, Agranya Chaterjee, Dev Donode, Raj Kapse and Ayush were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Bhise (76*, 59b, 9x4, 1x6) and Agranya Chaterjee (63, 74b, 6x4) smashed half-centuries to propel NCA into the victory. For Reshimbagh, Anukalp Wakhede got all three wickets for 25 runs.

Earlier in the morning session, Deekshabhoomi XI drubbed Ruby Sporting Club (RSC) by huge margin of 70 runs. Batting first Deekshabhoomi piled up 192 for 5 in 25 overs. Opening pair Manav Wakode (68, 61b, 9x4, 1x6) and Riyansh Gupta (66, 54b, 7x4) laid a solid foundation by making 135 run partnership for the first wicket. Then Arjun Mahajan (25*, 14b, 4x4) and Malhar Dhurad (13) contributed with the bat. For RSC, Ram Bishwas claimed two wickets for 27 runs while Rohan Deshbhratar got one for 34.

In reply, RSC lost their wickets at regular intervals and were all out for 122 in 23.4 overs. Only Aaryav Dhawan (46, 63b, 6x4) and Aryan Bais (27) showed some resistance.

For the winnners, Raunil Hedau (4 for 23) was the most successful bowlers. He was well supported by Om Chopde (2 for 18). Viraj Maheshwari and Manav Wakode got one wicket each.