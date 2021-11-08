BVM students excel in Vigyyan Yatraa

Nagpur, Nov8

All India Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Virtual Science Exhibition-2021 (Vigyan Yatraa) was organized by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Nagpur Kendra, Nagpur recently. .Based on the six themes, total 71 exhibits were submitted. Out of these six themes, Bhavan’s B.P. Vidya Mandir, Ashti participated in two themes. Bhavan’s, Ashti students added a feather in its cap by excelling for the exhibits entitled ‘Technological Applications of Carbon Nano Particles Made by Using Waste’ for the theme Innovative Methods of Waste Management and ‘Solar Energy Based Cooling System for Food Security for the theme Alternative Energy / Green Energy.

The students who presented the exhibit for the theme Innovative Methods of Waste Management are Shaurya Khule (Std. VI) and . Aaradhya Singh (Std. VIII) while the students who presented the exhibit for the theme Alternative Energy / Green Energy are Dhruv Trivedi (Std. VI) and Atharva Dhurandher (Std. VIII). The competition was judged by the renowned panel of judges from NEERI, JNARDDC, University and NIT. The winners received a certificate and a cash Prize of Rs 5000 for each exhibit. The students performed under the able guidance of physics teacher Samir Khule (PGT Physics). Principal Vandana Bisen highly applauded and congratulated the students and their teacher on their commendable performance in Vigyan Yatraa-2021.