Challenge of Malvika, Ritika, Gurbani ends

Nagpur, Sept 9

The challenge of city shuttlers Malvika Bansod, Ritika Thaker and Rohan Gurbani have come to an end in Ukraine International Series Badminton Tournament on Thursday

In the third round Malvika Bansod lost to Polina Buhrova 15-21, 21-5, 14-21. Prior to that in the second round, she defeated her countrymate Anupama Upadhyay 21-16, 21-8 in straight two games. In the mixed doubles, Ritika and her partner Navaneeth Bokka stunned top seed Patrick Scheiel- Franzika Volkamann 21-16, 21-15 in just 28 minutes to enter the second round. However, then the Indian pair lost to Danylo Bosniuk-Yevgeniya Paksyutota 29-20, 12-21 in a hard-fought battle. In the women's doubles, fourth seed Malvika and her partner Simran Singh went down fighting to Mariia Stoliarenko-Yelyzaveta Zharka 21-13, 19-21, 13-21.

another city shuttler Rohan Gubani's challenge ended when he lost to Kyrylo Leonov 21-17, 18-21, 19-21.