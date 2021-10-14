City players excel in taekwon-do youth nationals

Nagpur, Oct14

Nagpur players displayed outstanding performance in the 4th National Youth Taekwon-do Championship held at Goa recently.

The competition was recognised by Fit India. In the competition in all 19 players participated. They won total of 28 gold, three silver and seven bronze medals and achieved third place.

A resident of LIC Colony Deo Nagar Isita participated in two events. In the Under-14 girls section, Ishita excelled in single and fight events and won yellow belts.

A tenth standard student of Mount Carmel School, Ishita attributed the credit of her success to parents, headmistress and coach Pravin Dhande.

Medal winners: Ishita Fender (two gold), Krutarth Dhande ( two gold), Yashraj Thakur (two gold), Ayushi Lande (two gold), Anjali Madavi (two gold), Avani Harkanth ( two gold), Yogita Lokhande (two gold), Meghansh Shambarkar(one gold, one silver), Rohan Diwadkar ( one gold, one bronze), Swarit Badwaik ( one gold, one bronze), Nishant Ratnaparkhi ( two gold), Aditya Chikate (two gold), Khumali Neware ( one gold, two silver), Pranali Kothekar ( one gold, one silver), Mansi Deshmukh ( one gold, one bronze), Adwait Upgade ( one gold, one bronze), Sanskat Tarekar (one goold, one bronze), Sumit Raysan (one gold, one bronze), Sandesh Mohod (one gold, one bronze).