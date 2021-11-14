City's Kherdekar finishes runnes-up

Nagpur, Nov 14

Fide Master Pune boy Aditya Samant emerged winner whereas Nagpur's FM saurabh Kherdekar finished runners-up at the end of the ninth round with 8,5 points at the Buddhibal Kreeda Trust organised All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament which concluded at the Ashwamedh Hall, Karve Road in Pune on Sunday.

The 15-year-old Pune based player Samant,playing with black pieces After International Master and top seeded Vikramaditya Kulkarni agreed to a draw after 80 moves Kulkarni ended the event with 8 points after 9th rounds.

FM Sauravh Khherdekar of Nagpur who drew with Akshay Borgaonkar finished runners up at the event

The winner Aditya Samant got trophy and Rs.50000/-, while runner up Sauravh Khherdekar received trophy and Rs.30000 and 3rd place winner IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni got trophy and Rs.20000. The prizes were given away at the hands of CEO of H2E power system Private Ltd Siddharth Mayur. Mr.Anil Raje, Ex.Secretary of Kolhapur Chess Association and Rtd.DGM of BOM, Mr.Shekhar Jori, Secretary of PDCC, Mr.Chandrakant Mokashi, Member of PDCC, Dr.Sanjay Karavade, Secretary of PDCC, Mr.Prakash Kunte, trustee of BKT, Chief Arbiter Nitin Shenvi were present on the occasion. . Vinita Shotri welcomed the guest and proposed to vote of thanks.

Results (round 9): IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni(7.5) drew with FM Aditya Samant( 8);

FM Sauravh Khherdekar (7.5) drew with Akshay Borgaonka (7); Anadkat Karyavya (7.5) bt Ankit Chudasama (6.5); Gaurav Bakliwal (7) bt Devam Makwana (6);

Heramb Bhagwat (6) lost to WGM Swati Ghate (7); Ishan Nadkarni (7 bt Anup Dhond 6); Devansh Shah (6) lost to Karan Truvedi (7); Siddhant Tamhankar (7) bt AFM Naryan Joshi (6); Om Lamkane (7) bt Shlok Sharnarthi (6); Sourabh Mhamane (7) bt Vishrut Parekh (6); Dhiren Mor (6.5) drew with Priyanshu Patil (6.5); Sohum Pawar (6) lost to Jaiveer Mahendru (7); Siddhant Gaikwad (6.5) bt Piyush Narsikar (6); Aarav Lakhani (6 ) drew with Ritvik Krishnan (6).