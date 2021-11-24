City's Pratima leaves for Georgia for World Para Powerifting meet

The Indian team was selected by the chairman of the technical committee and chief coach Arjuna an d Dronacharya awardee VijayMunishwar on the basis of performance of the powerlifters in the national championship held at Bengaluru in March. The performance was compared with the current world para powerlifting ranking and their medal probability. This tour is sanctioned by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of India.