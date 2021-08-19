CME on cardiac assessment organised

A Continuing Medical Education( CME ) was organised by Vidarbha Chapter of Cardiological Society of India (CSI ) on ' Cardiac Assessment for Non-Cardiac Surgery' on Wednesday at city hotel in physical keeping covid protocols.The president of CSI VC Dr Satish Poshattiwar welcomed the gathering. Dr. Vinay Kulkarni spoke on anesthesia for cardiac patients for non cardiac surgery. Dr Shailendra Ganjewar discussed " cardiac assessment for non-cardiac surgery. Dr Shrikant Bobde described post operative management of cardiac patients after non-cardiac surgery whereas Dr Sanjay Didhwani spoke on perioperative management of beta blockers. Dr. Mahesh Fulwani, Dr Aamol Meshram , Dr Arvind Joshi and Dr Rajesh Atal presided over the session. Secretary Dr Parag Adamane proposed the vote of thanks.