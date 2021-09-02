Coach Wani, athlete Kashish honoured

Nagpur, Sept 2

Sports teacher Ramchandra Wani and student Kashish Bhagt of Mahatma Gandhi English School were honoured by the sports cell of Congress Committee on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Kashish has been performing well at state-level athletics meet. She has also been selected for RTM Nagpur University's Khelo India centre Sports teacher Ramchandra Wani has produced several medal winning athletes in the school. He has been imparting the training to the students for last five yers.

Headmaster Dharmendra Parshivnikar, supervisor Deepali kothe, Priya Dakhale, Madhavi Wandhe Kalpana Hiwrale, Priti Dhamgaye and have congratulated both Wani and Bhagat and wished them best luck.