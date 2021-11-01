CPS hails success of Jennifer
Nagpur, Nov1
Centre Point School (CPS) Katol Road hailed the success of Jennifer Varghese, an ace paddler who won a gold medal in the National Ranking Table Tennis Championship held in Mohali, Punjab recently.
.After playing and winning a medal in the State level Championship she qualified for the Nationals which were organized by the Table Tennis Federation of India.
The thirteen-year-old Jennifer played in the U-15girls singles and won her first gold medal in this age group beating second-seeded and top ranked paddlers from various states.She hogged the limelight and raised hopes with every win from pre-quarterfinals to the finals. Her skill and stamina helped her to score her way to success to win the gold, an attractive trophy, and a cash award of 17,000. In the Under-17 girls singles category held in Mohali, Jennifer pocketed a Bronze medal and a cash award of 5200.
Principal of Centre Point School , Katol Road Shilpee Ganguly, commended Jennifer for her stupendous success.