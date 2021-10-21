CPS students excel in music contest

Nagpur, Oct 21

The students of Centre Point School, Amravati bypass excelled in Taal Se Taal Mila, an Inter-School Classical Semi-Classical Instrumental Music Competition organised by the Kids World School in the fond memory of Dr Durgadas H Vasudeo, founder president of the school society, the patron of Kids World School. The event involved some of the most reputed CBSE schools in the city. It was a treat to watch the children perform with such purity and serenity. The symphonic performances of the students took this event to another level.

It wasn't merely a competition but a musical breeze that left everyone mesmerized by its magic. Making the way through some tough competitors on the way, CPS, AB managed to unfurl the flag of success and engrave their names forever. Ayan Deshmukh of class V (age- 9-12 yrs) bagged the first prize and mesmerised one and all by playing his flute. Atishay Jain of class IV secured the third prize for his musical performance. Standard 10th student Rishabh Fuke bagged the third prize in the 13-15 years category. Rujul Dani, Rishi Mishra, Advait Pangaokar and Chetan V were the other participants who added glory to the musical event.

The proud mentors Varsha Jain and Uday Rajkarne, principal Mrs Perveen Cassad and vice-principal Bhakti Bobde congratulated all the participants and acknowledged their hard work and dedication towards music and wished them the best in their endeavours.