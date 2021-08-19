CPS students excel in science contest

Nagpur, Aug 19

The science enthusiasts of Centre Point School, Amravati by-pass excelled in the Dr Homi Bhabha Balvaidnyanik Competition.

The Mumbai Science Teachers' Association conducted this competition to encourage students to take a keen interest in Science and its application in day to day life. This competition is being conducted every year for the students of classes VI to IX at 3 levels viz., written test, practical examination, and the viva-voce and project.

This year Yukta Singh and Souhardya Biswas represented the CPS, AB team. After completing the first round, the students qualified for the second round which was held in Wardha. Yukta and Souhardya were on a winning streak as the scores of their performance in the first and second rounds helped them to qualify for the third round. As part of this challenge, the participants were required to prepare an action research project based on environmental issues for which the interview round was held in Mumbai. The children took up the task and exhibited great dedication and an enthusiasm to learn while working on it. Yukta was awarded a silver medal, merit certificate and cheque of Rs 2000 while Souhardya won a bronze medal, merit certificate and a cheque of Rs1000.

The young scientists were commended by the founder principal and advisor Radhika Mehra, principal Perveen Cassad, vice-principal Bhakti Bobde, the staff and students.