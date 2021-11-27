Customized TVS Apache RR 310 launched at A K Gandhi TVS

First TVS ApacheRR 310 was delivered in Vidarbha to first pride owner.Devanshu Deveandra Dodke, at AK Gandhi TVs Nagpur. Customer can select pre-set kits, graphic options, rim colour options and personalized race numbers. The Kits, namely, dynamic and race, offer an array of features that further accentuate performance and styling as per customers' usage and needs.

Tvs Motor is offering a special ‘race replica’ graphic race ergonomics that caters to race enthusiasts who like to burn rubber on the tracks. This kit consists of a more aggressive and tucked in handlebar; rear set raised footrest and knurled footpegs, that allows for a higher lean angle on the corners and better straight-line stability. This kit also comes with an anti- rust brass coated drive chain to accentuate the style of the motorcycle.

Easy finance facility available with low down payment and easy EMI for up to 36 months, low rate of interest, also exchange facility for any make old vehicle like scooter / moped / motor cycle.

On launching ceremony faction new customized & personalized vehicles of TVS Apache RR 310 also delivered to Suresh Someshwar Kulsange, Rahul Kumar Heeralal Shah, Ashok Kumar Gandhi, Achal Gandhi of AKk gandhi TVS were present. Customers can contact for more details at AK Gandhi TVS - Baidyanath square, Great Nag Road, Unthkhana, or Yeshwant Stadium, Dhantoli :