DACSA storm into final

Batting first Deekshabhoomi XI scored 115 for 7 wickets in 25 overs. Arjun Mahajan top-scored with 38 hitting six boundaries. Viraj Maheshwari remained unbeaten on 24.

For DACSA, Adiv Soperee claimed two wickets for 24 runs while Anshuman Upadhyay, Palash Khandekar , Jayesh Kumbhare and Aditya Rana were chipped in with one each.

In reply, DACSA achieved the target without losing any wickets. Openers Palash Khandekar (43, 53b, 4x4) and Ranvir Jichkar (55, 48b, 9x4) completed the formalities. Palash Khandekar was declared man-of-the-match.