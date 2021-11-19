Dharmadhikari elected VCMDWA chief & Lalit Gandhi secretary

Nagpur, ov 19

The elections of Vidarbha Computer & Media Dealers Welfare Association (VCMDWA)were held recently in which Vinay Dharmadhikari and Lalit Gandhi were elected as president & secretary respectively for the term 2021-2023

Election officers Prashant Ugemuge and Ashish Fadnavis announced that Vinay Dharmadhikari of M/s Vincom Systems has been elected as the president, Dinesh Naidu of M/s Micro Chip Systems as vice president, Lalit Gandhi of M/s Universal Business Systems as secretary, Ranjeet Umathe of M/s Vidyasagar Enterprises as joint secretary, Prashant Bulbule of M/s Surabhi Entreprises as treasurer and Sanjay Chourasia of M/s Impact Services, Rohit Jaiswal of M/s Sarah Digital Studio and Shahzad Akhtar of Printech Multisolution as the executive committee members.

VCMDWA is one of the premier IT associations of the country; it has more than 125 members who are the leading IT professionals of Central India. VCMDWA is well known for proudly organizing the most eagerly awaited IT extravaganza of central India- 'Comp-Ex' since last 28 years..

During Covid-19 pandemic VCMDWA took proactive steps to help the community and its members, it provided financial support to various organisations who were involved in distribution of food packets and food grains like Deendayal Thali, Lions Distributions, Madhyam Lokseva, Jawahar RVS.