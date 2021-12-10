Diesel Shed win by 2-0

Yogesh Chandurkar and Ayaz Akhtar scored one goal each. Yogesh Chandurkar of Diesel Shed (Motibagh) was declared man-of-the-match and he received price at the hands of senior sports officer and senior finance manager.

Earlier on Thursday, Electrical and Workshop played out a goalless draw.

SECR GM Alok Kumar inaugurated the tournament in the presence of DRM

Maninder Uppal. ADRM Ashok Suryavanshi, ADRM G V Jagtap, senior sports officer . Aditya Somkuwar, sports officer D S Dangri and others were present on the occasion. Sports secretary Biswajeet Day, joint secretary Radhey Shukla, joint secretary Ritesh Inamulla, assistant sports secretary Shreekant Rai, Amit Anthony and other football players of SECR are working hard for the success of the tournament.