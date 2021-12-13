Dist boys, girls record victories

In the boys match, Nagpur hoopsters who lost the opener against Pune bounced back and defeated host Aurangabadd58-57 by one point. After losing the first three quarters 13-19, 12-15, 9-13, Nagpur made good recovery ( 24-10) in the last quarters and went on to win. Tanuk Gurnule (16), Shahzil Jalil (15), Sarang Umathe (13) and Taaran Kakkad (9) fashioned Nagpur victory.

In the girl's section, Nagpur recorded a second victory when they defeated Dhule53-31 easily. The quarterwise score was 11-4, 18-11, 17-5, 7-11. Gunjan Mantri (15), Saee Deshmukh (11), Dhara Phate (10), Swati Wankhede (7) and Sameeksha Chandak (5) were the architects of Nagpur victory/

RESULTS (Day 2)

BOYS: Nagpur (Tanuk Gurnule 16, Shahzil Jalil 15, Sarang Umathe 13, Taaran Kakkad 9) bt Aurangabad (Siddhant Biyani 17, Sanskar Lodha 14) 58-57 (13-19, 12-15, 9-13, 24-10)

GIRLS: Nagpur (Gunjan Mantri 15, Saee Deshmukh 11, Dhara Phate 10, Swati Wankhede 7, Sameeksha Chandak 5) bt Dhule (Sakshi Rajput 13, Bhakti Lahamge 12) 53-31 (11-4, 18-11, 17-5, 7-11).