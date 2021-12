Dist girls off to a winning start, boys lose opener

Nagpur girls recorded an easy 50-22 victory over Nashik. Nagpur dominated all the quarters 11-7, 17-7, 13-6, 9-2. Thanks to DharaPhate who top-scored with 12 baskets. Sameeksha Chandak (7), Saee Deshmukh (6) and Sneha Khandelwal ( 6) ably supported her. For Nashik, Ria Bhutada (8) and Sanskruti Patil (6) were the main scores. In the second round, Nagpur will play Dhule on

However, Nagpur district boys lost to Pune 63-86. The quarterwise score in favour of Pune was 23-9, 24-27, 16-9, 23-18. For Nagpur captain Tanuk Gurnule scored 22 points. Pratham Gupta (16) and Shazil Jalil (9) tried their best but in vain.

RESULTS

BOYS: Pune (Rajendra Singh 25, Yash Mane 22) bt Nagpur (Tanuk Gurnule 22, Pratham Gupta 16, Shazil Jalil 9) 86-63 (23-9, 24-27, 16-9, 23-18)

GIRLS: Nagpur (Dhara Pahte 12, Meehira Dhote 9, Sameeksha Chandak 7, Saee Deshmukh 6, Sneha Khandelwal 6) bt Nashik (Ria Bhutada 8, Sanskruti Patil 6) 50-22 (11-7, 17-7, 13-6, 9-2)